Equity Investment Corp Sells 82,780 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Equity Investment Corp cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 555,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,780 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 2.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $75,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Dollar General Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:DG traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.13. 2,744,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,699. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $218.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

