Equity Investment Corp Sells 84,727 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Equity Investment Corp reduced its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,280,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,727 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $34,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 6.2% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PPL. Bank of America raised their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

NYSE PPL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.59. 4,971,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,068,696. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

