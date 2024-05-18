Equity Investment Corp Takes $3.13 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,697. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $46.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

