Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Short Interest Up 6.8% in April

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,870,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 18,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herbst Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

ESPR traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. 8,202,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,024,982. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

