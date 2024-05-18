Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $27.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $289,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,606 shares in the company, valued at $13,918,606.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,906 shares of company stock worth $1,351,999. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.