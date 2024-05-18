Ethereum Reaches Market Cap of $373.12 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $3,106.16 or 0.04648500 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $373.12 billion and $11.66 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000716 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00055633 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011818 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00020022 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012010 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012845 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003412 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC.
Ethereum Coin Profile
Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,122,267 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
