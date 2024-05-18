Ethereum Reaches Market Cap of $373.12 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $3,106.16 or 0.04648500 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $373.12 billion and $11.66 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00055633 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00020022 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012845 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,122,267 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

