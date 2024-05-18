Evercore ISI Boosts Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target to $20.00

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aris Water Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.36.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ARIS opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.65 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Aris Water Solutions

In related news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $1,797,300.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,344.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 48.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 100,734 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Aris Water Solutions by 40.8% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 244,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 70,737 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.