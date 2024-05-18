Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Declares $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Exchange Income Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE EIF opened at C$48.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$42.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of C$656.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$644.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.2174488 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EIF. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exchange Income

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.