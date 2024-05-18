Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Declares $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Exchange Income Trading Up 0.3 %
TSE EIF opened at C$48.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$42.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of C$656.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$644.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.2174488 earnings per share for the current year.
About Exchange Income
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
