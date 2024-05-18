Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Exro Technologies had a negative net margin of 826.56% and a negative return on equity of 118.99%.

Exro Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

EXROF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,677. Exro Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Exro Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXROF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Exro Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “speculative” rating on shares of Exro Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Exro Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.