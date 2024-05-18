Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,574 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $13,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 599.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,781,000 after buying an additional 2,867,657 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 233,362.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,940,000 after buying an additional 1,323,167 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 22.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,505,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,975,000 after buying an additional 1,178,760 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 59.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,724,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,041 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $151.89 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.37.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.