Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) is Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac makes up approximately 3.0% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,633,000 after buying an additional 104,161 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 13.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,279,000 after buying an additional 42,998 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,869,000 after buying an additional 34,296 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,834,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $27,834,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $30,941,120 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FICO stock traded up $6.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,411.35. 246,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,107. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,232.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,188.90. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $745.45 and a 1-year high of $1,415.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,224.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on FICO

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.