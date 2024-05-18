Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 526,400 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 566,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Farmers National Banc Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FMNB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 75,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,019. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the first quarter valued at $140,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the first quarter worth about $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 74.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 15.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Articles

