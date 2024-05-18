Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ (FENC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of FENC opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.33 million, a P/E ratio of 234.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 6.93. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $437,495.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $153,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $437,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,862.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,921. 11.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 32,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.