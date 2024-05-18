Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.41

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.41 and last traded at $56.40, with a volume of 4693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.26.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

