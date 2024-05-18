Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives Average Rating of “N/A” from Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the zero analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

FSZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

In related news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 61,600 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.88, for a total value of C$485,432.64. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

FSZ opened at C$6.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$8.75.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.07. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of C$210.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$203.10 million. Analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 0.9706704 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.00%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

