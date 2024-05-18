Fiera Capital Corp Buys 1,636 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 197.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $342.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $248.82 and a twelve month high of $345.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.62. The firm has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

