Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covey Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Down 0.2 %

CDW stock opened at $223.64 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.57 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CDW

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.