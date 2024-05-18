Fiera Capital Corp Has $791,000 Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $13,890,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,685,000 after buying an additional 157,256 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in NV5 Global by 123.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 9.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $95.00 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.56 and a 1 year high of $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.42 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Transactions at NV5 Global

In related news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $286,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $286,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $244,744.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,542 shares in the company, valued at $352,535.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,459 shares of company stock valued at $630,884. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

