Fiera Capital Corp Has $838,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $312.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.95. The firm has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

