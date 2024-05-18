Fiera Capital Corp Has $895,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 157.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AM Squared Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $219.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

