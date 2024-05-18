Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,600 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,379,967,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,127,000 after purchasing an additional 144,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,493,000 after purchasing an additional 223,728 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,512,000 after purchasing an additional 103,326 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,505,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $957,974,000 after purchasing an additional 131,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $334.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.94.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

