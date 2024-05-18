First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services Trading Down 0.7 %

First Business Financial Services stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,739. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.52. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $62.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Business Financial Services

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $46,415.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,440.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,540,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.