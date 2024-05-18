First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of First Community from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

First Community stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $136.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.44. First Community has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. First Community had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 39.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in First Community during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Community by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

