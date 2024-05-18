First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 188,811 Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,811 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Vertex Energy worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,094,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,319,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 430,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $7.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $695.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VTNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

