First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,050 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tanger were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Tanger by 4,051.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Tanger by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Tanger Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SKT opened at $27.74 on Friday. Tanger Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.88%.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

