First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.43% of Lantronix worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 2.05. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantronix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason Cohenour bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,909 shares in the company, valued at $123,089.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jason Cohenour bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,909 shares in the company, valued at $123,089.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saleel Awsare bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantronix Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

