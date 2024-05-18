First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 22,289 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,289 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.12% of Iteris worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Iteris by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Iteris

In related news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 10,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $55,605.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,424 shares in the company, valued at $946,780.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 26,968 shares of company stock worth $137,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITI. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Iteris Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73. Iteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $199.96 million, a PE ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

