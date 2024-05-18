First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 64,000 Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Ashland at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ashland by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ashland by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ashland by 43.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of ASH opened at $100.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.40. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $100.09.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Ashland’s payout ratio is 40.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASH. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

