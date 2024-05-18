First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after acquiring an additional 387,632 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,388,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,031 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,091,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,030 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $962,144,000 after buying an additional 1,115,051 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $948,093,000 after buying an additional 27,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $77.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.55.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,140. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

