First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238,700 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $18,568,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,982,000 after buying an additional 164,788 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at about $3,363,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at about $1,663,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $115.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVBG. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Everbridge in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

