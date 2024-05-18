First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $5.23 Million Holdings in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,487 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ZimVie were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ZimVie during the third quarter worth $137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 22.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of ZimVie by 78.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ZimVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on ZimVie from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:ZIMV opened at $17.02 on Friday. ZimVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $464.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.17.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

