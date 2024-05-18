First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $9.51 Million Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Dorian LPG by 317.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of LPG stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.56%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

