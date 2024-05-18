First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $9.55 Million Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,939 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Axos Financial worth $9,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 34.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Axos Financial by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.42. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 422,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,414.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $248,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axos Financial

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

