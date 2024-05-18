First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of NetScout Systems worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 409.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,163,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,084 shares in the company, valued at $430,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

NTCT opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

About NetScout Systems



NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

