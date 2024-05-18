First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Skyline Champion worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 601,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,353,000 after purchasing an additional 310,065 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 19.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,859,000 after acquiring an additional 178,099 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,383,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,356,000 after purchasing an additional 81,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,363.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 75,739 shares during the period.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $80.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average of $73.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.56. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.