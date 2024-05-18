First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 600,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Yext by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 217,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 78,040 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Yext by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 186,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yext by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 937.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 108,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Yext Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $14.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $101.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

