First Eagle Investment Management LLC Invests $3.46 Million in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Fortrea as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $132,741,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,134,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,549,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $18,810,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $17,918,000.

Shares of FTRE opened at $27.55 on Friday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.58 million. Fortrea’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortrea presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

