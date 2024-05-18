First Eagle Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 144,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Highwoods Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at $92,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of HIW stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.20. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.