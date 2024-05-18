First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 160,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KTOS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after buying an additional 1,091,380 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 66,442 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 366,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 68,566 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,369.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,369.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $70,665.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,191.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,038 shares of company stock valued at $801,339 over the last ninety days. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $21.03 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

