First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Avnet worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,945,000 after buying an additional 135,171 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,730,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,711,000 after buying an additional 42,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,175,000 after acquiring an additional 157,709 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,834,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,274,000 after acquiring an additional 62,710 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Avnet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,077,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,303,000 after acquiring an additional 154,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $1,008,437.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,090.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVT stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.80.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

