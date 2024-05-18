First Eagle Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 751,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $892,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 286,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 63,896 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 199,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 60,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,972 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC opened at $19.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $22.38.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.87%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

