First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 104,551 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,551 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 448,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 56,081 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,723 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $966,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 160,149 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $677,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.77. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $42.63.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

See Also

