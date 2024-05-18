First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 167,086 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167,086 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Ameresco worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMRC. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $298.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

