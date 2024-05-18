First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 8,561 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Carpenter Technology worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,616,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,072,000 after purchasing an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRS shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,081 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.42%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.