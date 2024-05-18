First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Short Interest Update

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 314,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6,820.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 0.2 %

FFBC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.66. 276,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.79 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 11.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

