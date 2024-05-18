First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 203,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

PZA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.73. 531,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,597. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

