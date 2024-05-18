First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 10,285 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 3.1% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $25,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $451.76. The company had a trading volume of 35,803,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,883,960. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $329.56 and a twelve month high of $454.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $437.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

