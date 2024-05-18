First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 5,848 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.38% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE remained flat at $45.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. 203,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,035. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average of $45.20.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

