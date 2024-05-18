First Heartland Consultants Inc. Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,783 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Boeing by 65.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.24.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.95. 5,562,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,349,375. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

