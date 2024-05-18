First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $214,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,151,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,092,000 after purchasing an additional 17,221 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,318,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 627,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,850,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 514,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,562,000 after buying an additional 206,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,456,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

XBI stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,394,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,457,217. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.87. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

